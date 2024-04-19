BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

