Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.57.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.87.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

In other Canadian Utilities news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. Insiders own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

