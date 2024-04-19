D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $141.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

