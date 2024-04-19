ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 39.7% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

