Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

In related news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

