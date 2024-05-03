Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

