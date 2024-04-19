Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.
About Gladstone Commercial
