PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $2.19

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.1884 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $31.48 on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
