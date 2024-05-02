PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $2.19

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.1884 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $31.48 on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.