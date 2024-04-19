Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

