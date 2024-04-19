Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLPR

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.