CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00 at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.