AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
