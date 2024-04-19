Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.16.

Shares of ARGX opened at $358.41 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in argenx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

