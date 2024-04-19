Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

