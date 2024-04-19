Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

