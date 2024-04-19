Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

