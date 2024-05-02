iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 375.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $704,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

