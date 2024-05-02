RB Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 16.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.