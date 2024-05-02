NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

