Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of JVA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.