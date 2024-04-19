Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of JVA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

