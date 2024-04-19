Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $247.82 million and approximately $52.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

