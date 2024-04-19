Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.62

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 68722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,082. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.