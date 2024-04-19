crvUSD Price Up 0.4% This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.42 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99789175 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $34,111,223.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

