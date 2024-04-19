Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.55. 6,207,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

