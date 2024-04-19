Davidson Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 493,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,239. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

