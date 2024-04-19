Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
