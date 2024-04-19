DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 17th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 146,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

