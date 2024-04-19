Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $874,684.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,716,691 coins and its circulating supply is 75,719,980 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

