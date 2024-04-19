Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 1,496,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074,323. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

