PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PYPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. 4,335,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,461,205. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

