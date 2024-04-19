Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $84,825.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.