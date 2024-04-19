Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 2,171,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,972,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.