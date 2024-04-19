Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.50), with a volume of 176028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.55).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.86 million, a PE ratio of 4,028.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

