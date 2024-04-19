First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 326,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. 373,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,739. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

