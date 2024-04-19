Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,678 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 2.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 295,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

