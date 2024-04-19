Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $418.52 and last traded at $419.93. 19,251,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 45,213,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.41.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
