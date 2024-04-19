Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $58.62 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $58.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,542 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,542.064926 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08062878 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $56,756,884.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

