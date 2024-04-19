HTLF Bank Makes New $58.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 391,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,544,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,810. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

