Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $17.42 on Friday, hitting $728.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $692.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

