Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

