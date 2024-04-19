Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,530. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

