iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.