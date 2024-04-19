iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.90. 438,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,605. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

