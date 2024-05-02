Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.60. 110,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

