Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS opened at $45.88 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

