Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 311 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLT opened at $198.82 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

