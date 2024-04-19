Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $225.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

