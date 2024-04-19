Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.43.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

