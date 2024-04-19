Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBI. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after acquiring an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,022,000 after acquiring an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

