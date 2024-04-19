Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $10.22 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

