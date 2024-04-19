StockNews.com Upgrades Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $15.31 on Monday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

