StockNews.com Upgrades Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $15.31 on Monday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.88.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
